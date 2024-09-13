PTI’s Gohar Ali urges CJP to clarify stance on extension

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has called on Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to confirm whether he will accept an extension, stating that such a decision would “clarify” many ongoing concerns.

While addressing the media, Gohar emphasized the significant responsibility that lies with Chief Justice Isa. “If Justice Faez Isa refuses to accept an extension, it will set a clear precedent and trend. We respect all judges,” he said.

Gohar also expressed frustration over his silencing in the National Assembly, particularly when attempting to respond to remarks made by Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. He criticized Asif’s language towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and condemned his statements.

“We may be in the opposition, but we are not your servants,” Gohar remarked. “If we speak, you should have the courage to listen.”

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressed the National Assembly, alleging that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur spent the night at the Kohsar Complex asking for forgiveness. Asif labeled Gandapur “a two-faced man” and warned against trusting him.

Asif expressed dissatisfaction with the recent meetings of a parliamentary special committee, accusing it of focusing solely on PTI’s issues rather than addressing broader concerns of the assembly.

Gohar condemned Asif’s comments about the special committee, calling it an inappropriate practice. “You only told half the story. We are not walking out; we are here to strengthen this forum. Our women and children have been mistreated,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Omar Ayub criticized the legal actions against the party’s founder, denouncing the cases as “bogus.” He argued that the PTI founder should have been released by now, particularly in relation to the Toshakhana 2 case.

“He should have been released yesterday or the day before,” Ayub asserted.

Ayub also referred to September 9 as a “black day” for Parliament, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current political situation. He further pointed out that the Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements were signed during the tenures of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).