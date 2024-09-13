IHC overturns ATC decision of physical remand for PTI MNAs, grants judicial custody

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has overturned the anti-terrorism court (ATC) decision granting eight-day physical remand to PTI MNAs arrested earlier this week from the Parliament House.

On Monday night, law enforcement officials arrested three prominent PTI members from various locations in Islamabad. Shortly after 3 am on Tuesday, plainclothes officers forcibly entered the Parliament House, disconnecting power and detaining additional PTI legislators.

In total, ten MNAs were taken into custody, including Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmed Chattha, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zubair Khan Wazir, Awais Haider Jakhar, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Nasim Ali Shah, and Yousuf Khan Khattak, in connection with alleged violence during the September 8 Sangjani rally.

On Thursday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the petitions challenging the physical custody orders and suspended the ATC’s verdict, placing the MNAs on judicial remand instead.

During the proceedings, Justice Farooq criticized the ATC’s decision, describing the case’s details and the FIR as “comedy” and questioning the need for an eight-day physical remand. He remarked that the FIR’s claims, including the alleged possession of weapons by PTI members, seemed exaggerated and implausible.

The IHC judges reserved their verdict after arguments from both sides, ultimately deciding to set aside the ATC’s physical remand order. The written order, accessible to Dawn.com, places the PTI MNAs under judicial custody.

The late-night raid led to an outcry from PTI, prompting the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to issue production orders for the detained MNAs. Sadiq also suspended five security staff and transferred five Capital Development Authority officials who were involved in disconnecting the Parliament House’s power supply during the raid.