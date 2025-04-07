43 more killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza as death toll nears 50,700

UNRWA says situation in Gaza amid Israel’s aid blockade is ‘becoming desperate’

GAZA: Israel continued it airstrikes in Gaza and the death toll from Israeli attacks across Gaza strip since dawn has now risen to 43, said the enclave’s health ministry.

This updated number includes one person killed in an attack on az-Zawayda and three in an earlier Israeli attack on Jabalia.

According to media reports, among those killed were 19 people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and two in the Zaytoon neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Four others were killed, and a number of people were injured, including children and women, after an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.

Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza nears 50,700

On the other hand, the death toll from Israel’s barbaric and inhumane attacks on Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 50,695, Al Jazeera reports quoting the enclave’s health ministry.

A ministry statement said that at least 113 other people were transferred to hospitals with injuries, taking the number of wounded people in the conflict to 115,338.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Medical sources have given Al Jazeera a higher death toll for today, saying at least 46 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the previous 24 hours.

Situation in Gaza ‘becoming desperate’ amid Israeli siege: UNRWA

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said the situation in Gaza amid Israel’s aid blockade is “becoming desperate”.

“It’s been over a month since the State of Israel banned the entry of aid and commercial supplies into Gaza,” the UNRWA said in a post on X.

The UN agency added: “UNRWA continues to provide assistance with whatever supplies remain. Stocks are getting low and the situation is becoming desperate.

“The siege must end and humanitarian aid must be allowed back in,” it demanded.

Israel plans to cut off Rafah from rest of Gaza by establishing ‘Morag Corridor’: report

The Israeli army has said its troops have begun operating in southern Gaza to establish a new military corridor, Al Jazeera reports.

The so-called Morag Corridor, named after a former illegal settlement that was evacuated in 2005, would split the city of Rafah from the rest of the Strip.

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, said Israeli troops between Rafah and Khan Younis are in the process of isolating Rafah from the rest of Gaza.

“These troops are shooting at anyone who is getting close to the area. The only area open to Palestinians now is the al-Rashid corridor on the coastal road,” she said.

“This means more Palestinians are being squeezed into Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah as Israel tries to take over more land – and Rafah is very important because it’s the main road for the Karem Abu Salem crossing [between Gaza and Israel] – it’s the main window for Palestinians through Rafah.”

Netanyahu says discussed cooperation in munitions with Hungary to ‘achieve total victory’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he had discussed collaboration in making arms with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban.

As Netanyahu left Budapest after meeting with the nationalist prime minister, he said: “We also discussed cooperating in the production of munitions; we need them in order to continue and achieve total victory in the war on seven fronts.”

The Israeli premier stated: “Hungary is a very great friend of Israel. It defends us in the European Union and the UN, and no less in the corrupt International Criminal Court.”