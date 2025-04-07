Political row after Labour MPs deported by Israel over anti-Israel claims

Israeli immigration suspected MPs of planning to document security forces’ activities and spread anti-Israel hatred

LONDON: A political storm has erupted after two Labour MPs were barred from entering Israel and deported, amid accusations they were planning to spread “anti-Israel hatred.”

Yuan Yang, MP for Earley and Woodley, and Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, were denied entry upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport on Saturday.

The Israeli immigration ministry claimed the MPs were suspected of intending to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred.”

Both MPs expressed shock at their treatment, insisting they were part of an official parliamentary delegation. However, Israeli officials denied this, stating there was no evidence of such a delegation and no prior knowledge of their visit. The MPs were accompanied by two assistants on the trip, which was organized by the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU) and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

The incident has drawn sharp political reactions. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch defended Israel’s decision, stating countries should have control over their borders, while expressing concern over rhetoric from Labour MPs on the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned her response, calling it “disgraceful” and questioning whether she would defend similar actions by other countries, like China.

Further complicating matters, Richard Fuller, a Conservative minister, contradicted Badenoch’s stance, suggesting that MPs on official trips should be welcomed abroad. Labour’s Emily Thornberry called the MPs’ treatment “an insult to our country and to Parliament.”

Yang and Mohamed, in a joint statement, expressed disbelief at the Israeli authorities’ actions and reiterated the importance of parliamentary freedom to speak on international matters. They had travelled to Israel with UK-based charities to observe humanitarian aid projects in the West Bank.

Israel’s embassy in the UK said the MPs were deported due to their active involvement in promoting sanctions against Israel, as well as their support for boycotts of Israeli goods. Despite being offered accommodation, the MPs declined and were provided a return flight. The embassy argued that the MPs’ visit was aimed at undermining Israel during a period of conflict.

The row over the MPs’ deportation highlights the ongoing political tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict and the growing divide in UK politics over Israel’s actions in the region.