Hundreds of protesters rally across Europe against Trump and Musk

Thousands took to the streets in global protests, challenging Trump’s policies and Musk’s growing influence.

LONDON/PARIS: Hundreds of people gathered in major cities across Europe and the United States on Saturday to protest against US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The demonstrations were sparked by a tumultuous week for global financial markets after Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs, with protesters expressing growing frustration over the administration’s policies and its impact on the world.

In Europe, protests were held in cities like Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, and Lisbon. In Paris, around 200 demonstrators, mostly American expatriates, gathered at Place de la République to voice their opposition to Trump’s policies.

Protesters waved banners with slogans such as “Resist Tyrant,” “Rule of Law,” “Feminists for Freedom, Not Fascism,” and “Save Democracy.” A particularly emotional moment was marked by one protester performing Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War,” which resonated deeply with the crowd.

In Frankfurt, the “Hands Off!” demonstration, organized by Democrats Abroad, drew members of the US expatriate community who called for Trump’s resignation.

Protesters held placards reading “Restore Democracy,” “Hands off our personal data,” and “The world is tired of your bullshit Donald, be gone!”

Berlin also saw a protest in front of a Tesla showroom, where demonstrators held placards urging Americans living in Germany to join the call for “an end to the chaos.”

Some signs specifically targeted Musk, such as “Shut up Elon, no one voted for you,” and a protest featuring a dog with a sign reading “Dogs against DOGE,” referencing Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative designed to reduce federal spending waste and fraud.

In London, several hundred gathered in Trafalgar Square, holding signs like “Proud American Ashamed” and “WTAF America?” Protesters chanted “Hands off Canada,” “Hands off Greenland,” and “Hands off Ukraine,” while listening to speeches critical of Trump’s foreign policy.

Demonstrations also took place in Lisbon and other European cities, signaling widespread international opposition to both Trump and Musk’s influence on global affairs.

Meanwhile, protests also took place in the United States, amplifying the growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership. In several cities, crowds took to the streets to denounce the president’s actions, especially the tariffs and the escalating tension in global trade relations.

The protests were part of a larger, ongoing movement that has called for accountability, with many Americans voicing concerns about the future of the nation under Trump’s direction.

In Washington, DC, protesters gathered near the White House, chanting slogans like “Impeach Trump,” and “No More Tariffs, No More Lies.”

A crowd of protesters in New York City marched through Manhattan, holding signs demanding the end of Trump’s presidency. Similar rallies took place in Los Angeles and Chicago, showing that the discontent with both Trump and his policies is spreading across the United States.

These demonstrations, both in Europe and the US, reflect the growing global opposition to Trump’s administration and his relationship with Musk, whose role in shaping policy, particularly in government efficiency, has drawn sharp criticism.