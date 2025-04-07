Pakistan Hajj flights 2025 to begin from April 29

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will begin its government-backed Hajj 2025 flight operations on April 29, with nearly 90,000 pilgrims preparing to travel under the official scheme, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said on Sunday.

In a press conference held in Lahore, the minister confirmed that preparations for the pilgrimage were progressing smoothly, including medical screenings and training sessions for pilgrims. He said the mandatory Hajj training will start on April 8, covering vaccination guidelines and health protocols.

This year, the government has fixed the cost of the Hajj package at Rs1,150,000 for short-term and Rs1,050,000 for long-term stays. Yousuf also noted that he had coordinated with Saudi officials to ensure all arrangements were in place for a seamless experience.

The minister clarified that Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended Umrah, business, and family visas for 14 countries, including Pakistan, ahead of the Hajj season. According to diplomatic sources cited by local media, the visa ban is expected to remain in place until mid-June.

Pakistani Umrah visa holders can travel to Saudi Arabia only until April 13 and must return by April 29. The countries affected by the ban include India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Despite the visa restrictions, a total of 179,210 Pakistanis are scheduled to perform Hajj this year. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate 280 special flights to transport over 56,000 pilgrims under both government and private schemes.

PIA will deploy Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft to ensure comfortable travel. The post-Hajj return flights are scheduled to begin on June 12 and continue through July 10.