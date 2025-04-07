Trump administration’s first high-level delegation arrives in Pakistan on Tuesday

Delegation will attend Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF25), organised by OGDCL

US officials will explore strategies to enhance collaboration in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: A high-level US delegation, headed by Senior Bureau Official (SBO) Eric Meyer for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the State Department, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on a three-day official trip on Tuesday (April 8).

According to media reports, the Trump administration’s first delegation’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan.

During the visit, Eric Meyer and his team are expected to hold high-level discussions with Pakistani officials, focusing primarily on anti-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

The officials will explore strategies to expand and enhance their collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

A major aspect of the discussions will be to strengthen and expand trade relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The delegation is also set to participate in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, a key event aimed at attracting investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

The visit aims at promoting US interests in the critical minerals sector at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF25), organised by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan.

The forum, set to take place on April 8-9 at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, will serve as a key platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging minerals sector. It is expected to highlight the country’s vast mineral potential.

During his trip, Meyer will meet senior Pakistani officials to promote economic ties and explore avenues for American companies to invest in Pakistan’s mineral-rich landscape.

The government plans to offer the country’s estimated 600,000 square kilometres of mineral outcrop zones to potential partners.

With 92 known minerals and 52 commercially extracted, Pakistan’s mining sector supports over 5,000 operational mines, 50,000 SMEs, and directly employs 300,000 workers.

The visit follows President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 29% reciprocal tariff on goods imported from Pakistan, in addition to duties on goods from various countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed two special bodies to address the issue and develop a policy response.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mohammad Aurangzeb, confirmed that a high-level Pakistani delegation would soon visit the United States to discuss the 29% tariff recently imposed on imports, a key issue expected to be raised during the US visit.

This visit will mark the first of its kind under the Trump administration since his election as president. It is seen as a crucial opportunity to deepen the dialogue between both countries, particularly in areas of economic cooperation, security, and investment.