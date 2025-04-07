JI announces series of nationwide protests in support of Palestinians in Gaza

Hafiz Naeem says JI announces march towards US embassy against Gaza aggression on April 20

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday announced the suspension of all sort of political activities of the party to focus on a series of nationwide protests in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Jamaat-e-Islami is suspending all normal activities from today and will launch a dedicated campaign angst Israeli barbarism against people of Gaza,” Hafiz Naeem declared while addressing a press conference in Lahore here on Sunday.

Sharing the protest campaign schedule, the JI chief said that the countrywide demonstrations would begin on Friday, April 11. “On April 13, we will hold a Palestine March in Karachi, and on April 20, we will march towards the US embassy in Islamabad,” he added.

Hafiz Naeem said a delegation of Pakistani parliamentarians would reach out to Muslim-majority countries including Türkiye, Iran, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to push for breaking the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

“There is a graveyard-like silence on the issue of Palestine across the world,” he said. “The mask has fallen off the faces of the US, UK, and Europe — the West is just as barbaric today as it was during the Dark Ages.”

Hafiz Naeem also criticised the inaction of Muslim countries. “Muslim nations have wrapped themselves in a blanket of apathy. If they had shown some honour, perhaps the atrocities in Gaza wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming JI’s commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights. “We will raise this issue with the government. Even when we last spoke with the prime minister, we called attention to the massacre in Gaza,” he said.