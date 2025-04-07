PTI infighting

It is difficult to avoid feeling some sympathy for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur. He shot to prominence for his boorishness, and the general impression he gave of being dangerous to his opponents. However, ever since being elevated to the slot of KP CM, he has been subjected to criticism, not least for his failure to get porter founder Imran Khan released. With the abortive D-Chowk rally providing focus for his critics, as they blamed him for abandoning the party workers while fled. He was accused of corruption by Atif Khan, a member of his Cabinet, nd he was stripped of the provincial party’s presidency. The office was given to MNA Junaid Akbar, one of Atif’s supporters. Now two other MNAs, former Speaker Asd Qaiser and former KP minister Shahram Trakai, have weighed in, asking that Mr Gandapur be made to explain himself for his public claims that there was a conspiracy against him.

The experiment of separating party and government office has apparently cost the PTI heavily in its home base. It has held office there since 2013, but the extent of the infighting there has not only made its image doubtful, but has thrown into doubt its ability to be a firm partner in an anti-government agitation, for which its ws seeking allies. KP poses problems of governance, for even if there were no infighting, the terrorism issue makes it seem that Mr Gandapur has lost control of that most basic component of provincial governance, law and order. That alone would be bad for the PTI’s image. The PTI has also to deal with the clash between former federal minister Aza, Swti and KP Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Though he has denied it, Speaker Swati is one of those who might replace Mr Gandapur as CM if he was to have this job taken from him.

Mr Khan’s bail hearing is coming up before the Lahore High Court, but he must almost be hoping for a rejection, because apart from the KP infighting, Punjab chief Hammad Azhar stepped down for the third time since last March. The party seems to be powder keg, and the absence of Mr Khan’s physical presence has allowed the party’s natural bent towards infighting to become self-destructive. However, the government would not like to see Mr Khan released. It would rather let its main opponent stew in its own juice.