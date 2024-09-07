Homeowner arrested after two housemaids hospitalized in Lahore after alleged torture

In a tragic incident in Lahore, a mother and her teenage daughter, both employed as housemaids, were reportedly subjected to brutal torture by the homeowner. The horrific abuse took place in a residence located in a housing society near the airport, according to police.

Authorities were alerted to the situation when local residents reported the deteriorating condition of the young housemaid, who appeared to be severely injured and bruised. Acting quickly, police arrested the homeowner and rushed the victims to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

In her statement to the police, the young housemaid disclosed that her employer had been routinely torturing her with sticks and even forcing her to drink scalding hot water. Following her testimony, law enforcement registered a case against the homeowner, launching an investigation into the disturbing incident.

This case is part of a broader and troubling pattern of abuse involving domestic workers, especially minors, in the country. Last year, in August, the Khairpur Police arrested Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the influential Pirs of Ranipur, for allegedly torturing his 10-year-old maid, Fatima Furiro, to death. The abuse was exposed when videos of Fatima’s body, bearing severe signs of torture, surfaced on social media. In one particularly distressing clip, the young girl, gravely injured, struggles to sit up on her bed before collapsing.

Just a month prior to that, another heartbreaking case shook the nation when 14-year-old domestic worker Rizwana was hospitalized in critical condition in Islamabad. Her employer, the wife of a judge, was accused of subjecting Rizwana to horrific torture, beating her with sticks, iron rods, and other objects.

These incidents have ignited public outrage, prompting human rights activists across the country to demand stronger protections for child domestic workers, particularly young girls, who remain vulnerable to abuse in households.