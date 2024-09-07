World

Prince Harry set to receive ‘millions’ on 40th birthday as Meghan’s business suffers major blow

By News Desk

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is expected to receive a substantial inheritance from the late Queen Mother as he approaches his 40th birthday next week. On September 15, Harry will reportedly become eligible to receive a significant sum from a trust established by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother when he was just ten years old.

According to a private news outlet, an estimated £19 million was earmarked by the Queen Mother to be divided among her great-grandchildren. Contemporary reports indicate that both Prince William and Prince Harry were set to receive £6 million between them upon turning 21 and an additional £8 million each when they reach 40.

This news of Prince Harry’s impending financial boost coincides with challenges faced by Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. According to a private news outlet, the brand has encountered a setback after its trademark application was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The rejection was due to a rule that prohibits businesses from using the names of real locations, with “American Riviera” being a term often used to describe Santa Barbara, California, where the Duke and Duchess currently reside.

Previous article
Homeowner arrested after two housemaids hospitalized in Lahore after alleged torture
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 7 September 2024

The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.

Pakistan proud of Air Force’s courage, dedication: PM

Qureshi asserts loyalty, denies any compromise

Epaper_24-09-7 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.