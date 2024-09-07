Prince Harry set to receive ‘millions’ on 40th birthday as Meghan’s business suffers major blow

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is expected to receive a substantial inheritance from the late Queen Mother as he approaches his 40th birthday next week. On September 15, Harry will reportedly become eligible to receive a significant sum from a trust established by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother when he was just ten years old.

According to a private news outlet, an estimated £19 million was earmarked by the Queen Mother to be divided among her great-grandchildren. Contemporary reports indicate that both Prince William and Prince Harry were set to receive £6 million between them upon turning 21 and an additional £8 million each when they reach 40.

This news of Prince Harry’s impending financial boost coincides with challenges faced by Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. According to a private news outlet, the brand has encountered a setback after its trademark application was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The rejection was due to a rule that prohibits businesses from using the names of real locations, with “American Riviera” being a term often used to describe Santa Barbara, California, where the Duke and Duchess currently reside.