Is your SIM going to be blocked? Here’s everything you need to know about phase 2 of crackdown on illegal SIMs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched the second phase of its crackdown on illegal SIM cards, targeting those issued on expired ID cards dated before 2017.

This move is part of an ongoing effort to curtail the misuse of fake and fraudulent SIMs in illegal activities.

Since the initiation of this new phase on August 16, the PTA has already suspended over 69,000 SIMs that were issued based on outdated identification documents. This action follows the first phase of the campaign, which saw the banning of SIMs registered with cancelled or invalid ID cards.

The second phase specifically targets SIMs issued under ID cards that expired before 2017. The PTA is encouraging individuals to renew their ID cards promptly to avoid their SIMs being deactivated. Notifications are being sent to users informing them of the upcoming closure of their mobile numbers.

The PTA’s crackdown on illegal SIMs aims to prevent their use in various criminal activities, including terrorism and financial fraud. The authority is using data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to identify and shut down SIMs associated with fraudulent activities.

In the third phase, the PTA plans to deactivate SIMs registered in the names of deceased individuals. The spokesperson for the PTA emphasized that fake SIMs have been linked to numerous illegal activities, including terrorism, financial fraud and other activities.

On August 17, the PTA commenced the process of blocking SIM cards issued on cancelled and fake identity cards. According to a spokesman, this move followed the deadline of August 16, set for the implementation of this regulatory change.

The spokesperson said SIM cards linked to invalid or fraudulent ID cards were being deactivated. Users who found their SIMs blocked could restore them by obtaining a valid ID card from NADRA.

Restoration of blocked SIMs could be completed through biometric verification associated with the original, legitimate ID card.