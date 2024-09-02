Balaj Tipu murder case: Tefi Butt brother-in-law killed in Lahore

A new twist occurred in Amir Balaj case wherein unknown assailants opened fire shots and shot dead Javed Butt in a firing incident on Lahore busiest Canal Road.

Javed Butt was the brother-in-law of Tefi Butt who was himself is accused in the Amir Balaj murder case.

The firing incident occurred at Canal Road wherein deceased’s wife sustained injuries.

The police team reached the spot, the injured woman was shifted to the hospital.

Ahsan Shah, accused and best friend of Ami Balaj shot dead in a cross firing incident a few days ago when Police party took him to identify and recover a weapon in a case in which he was nominated.

Soon after the killing, her mother and wife along with the bunch of family friends and relatives raised voice and particularly Ahsan Shah wife and mother termed the killing of Shah as murder by the Police.

In February, Ameer Balaj Tipu, the son of Arif Ameer, also known as Tipu Truckanwala, was shot dead in an alleged targeted killing in the Chuhng area of Lahore on Sunday night.

The police claimed that Balaj, aged in his early 30s, was attending the wedding ceremony of a former DPS’s son in a residential society in Chuhng when an armed man opened fire on him, injuring him critically.

Three other men accompanying Balaj were also injured, as per the police. However, due to retaliatory fire by Balaj’s gunmen, the assailant was also killed.

All four injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, where Balaj succumbed to his wounds. Media reports quoted doctors as saying that he received four bullet wounds in his chest and died due to excessive bleeding.

After the three were shifted to hospital, a heavy contingent of police, including senior officers, also reached there over fears of any possible clashes, since Balaj and his family had a history of enmities for at least three generations.

PML-N’s MNA-elect Attaullah Tarar also rushed to the hospital on receiving the news.