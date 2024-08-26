Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, setting the stage for an exciting tournament with 10 teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Pakistan, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B consists of South Africa, England, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is set to begin their World Cup journey on October 3, taking on Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Their highly anticipated clash against India is scheduled for October 6 in Dubai. Pakistan will then face Australia on October 11, before concluding their group stage matches against New Zealand on October 14.

The semi-finals are slated for October 17 in Dubai and October 18 in Sharjah. The tournament will culminate with the final match on October 20 in Dubai.

In preparation for the World Cup, warm-up matches are planned from September 28 to October 1. Pakistan’s team will participate in two warm-up games, playing against Scotland on September 28 and Bangladesh on September 30.