Prince William issues sad statement because of this reason

Prince William issued a new message after the chances of reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry grew.

On August 26, the Prince of Wales paid a heartfelt tribute to the former manager of England’s football team, who passed away after fighting a battle with cancer.

William penned, “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.”

“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W.” he added.

Prince William issues sad statement after King Charles favours Harry

William’s statement came amid the speculations that Charles has been seeking advice from spiritual figures to make peace with the Duke of Sussex.

An insider shared with The Mail, “Charles misses Harry deeply. He still loves his son and wishes for a reunion, regardless of whether Harry and Meghan want to return to royal duties.”

