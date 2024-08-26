Timeline for full restoration of internet services revealed amid mounting pressure

Internet users in Pakistan will continue to experience disruptions in service, despite the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) deadline for resolution passing without a full fix.

As the country enters its 21st day of slow internet, officials have indicated that a complete restoration of services will require more time. The PTA has attributed the slow speeds primarily to faults in two of the country’s seven submarine cables.

The re-routing of the AAE-1 cable is expected to be completed within a day or two, which may lead to some improvement in internet services. However, the repair of the SMW4 cable will take several more weeks to finish.

Officials have further stated that full restoration of internet services can only be achieved once repairs to the second submarine cable are completed. Until then, users across the country will continue to face slow internet speeds and intermittent connectivity issues, impacting the overall internet experience.

4 reasons for internet slowdown according to PTA

On Wednesday, during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT , PTA Chairman Retired Major General Hafeezur Rehman faced tough questioning from NA members over widespread complaints about internet slowdowns across the country.

He outlined four issues that are causing the slowdown.