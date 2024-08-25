NATIONAL

‘Kashmiris fight for complete independence, not just constitutional revisions’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not concerned with the restoration of Article 370, which was unilaterally abrogated by the Indian government on August 5, 2019.

APHC-AJK leaders Sheikh Abdul Majid, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Zahid Ashraf, Zahid Safi, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Mian Muzaffar, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, Abdul Majeed Lone and Imtiaz Iqbal Wani in a joint statement in Islamabad said the struggle of the Kashmiris is not limited to a constitutional provision like Article 370 and 35A.

They said Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s refusal to restore it is meaningless to the Kashmiris as the struggle of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not for the reinstatement of a temporary provision or farcical elections but for complete independence from the Indian hegemony.

They explained that the abrogation of Article 370, and 35A was unconstitutional and oppressive, which was BJP’s agenda to snatch all political, social, economic and religious rights of the IIOJK people and to strengthen its illegal occupation over Kashmir.

They said despite Indian forces’ might policies, people of occupied Jammu and Kashmiri stand for their just demand of plebiscite and will not give up until they reach their destination of complete independence from India.

They urged the international community to recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people and support their struggle for justice, peace and freedom and pressure India to end its illegal occupation of the Kashmiris’ motherland.

