Karachi man rapes, murders 11-year-old

KARACHI: A devastating incident has come to light in Karachi’s Saddar area where an 11-year-old girl was found raped and murdered.

The girl’s body, discovered in a bag near a parking lot, was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for examination by the Saddar police.

Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed reported that initial post-mortem findings indicated sexual violence. “Serology, DNA, and intoxication tests are underway, and the cause of death will remain undisclosed until these reports are completed,” Dr. Syed stated.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, noted that a passerby alerted the police about the body. “The appearance of the girl suggests she might have been destitute,” said DIG Raza, who has also confirmed that several suspects are currently under interrogation and a special team, led by Superintendent of Police Majida Halepoto, is investigating the case.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and has called for a rigorous investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. “Such incidents in our society deeply sadden me,” he commented. In addition to this case, he has directed a broader police action against those committing crimes against children, women, and other vulnerable groups.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the Chief Minister that the body was found near a garbage dump at Lucky Star. Following this, CM Shah has emphasized the need for strict adherence to government policies protecting vulnerable sections and has instructed the police to enhance measures across Sindh to prevent such tragedies.

This incident underscores a persistent challenge in addressing sexual crimes against children in Pakistan, despite existing laws.