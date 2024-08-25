Bulldozing of house state-sponsored communalism, Owaisi targets MP govt

BHOPAL: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the razing of the house of a man allegedly involved in a protest against a Hindu seer in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh as state-sponsored communalism.

Asaduddin Owaisi was reacting to the razing of the house of Shahzad Ali on Thursday, a day after a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported anti-Islam remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj turned violent with mob hurling stones and damaging vehicles, leaving several policemen injured.

The AIMIM president condemned stone pelting at policemen and the demolition of the house and cars owned by Shahzad Ali.

He alleged stones were hurled when a delegation was handing over a representation against the anti-Islam remarks (by Ramgiri Maharaj).

“A day after the stone-pelting incident, Ali’s house was demolished even though he claimed he had legal permission for the house. In the absence of valid permission, local administration should have followed due process of law on the apex court’s directives,” Owaisi stated in a video. He wondered whether a notice was served to Ali before razing his house.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that Chhatarpur Police paraded some alleged accused and forced them to raise slogans.

“A government is run on the rule of law and not based on mob rule. What happened there was the display of the rule of the mob. This bulldozing of the house is state-sponsored communalism,” he said.

Owaisi said Modi does drama by showing respect to the Constitution, which is being violated by the BJP governments.

‘Peace in region only after solution of Kashmir dispute’

A significant discussion titled “The Kashmir issue and the diplomatic front” was organised by the Kashmir Overseas Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities actively participated.

Sultan Haseeb, Press Attaché of the Pakistan Embassy, highlighted that United Nations resolutions are clear evidence that peace in the region can only be achieved by granting the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

Sultan Haseem assured continued moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris till their complete success.

Sardar Muhammad Parvez, the newly elected Chairman of the Forum, suggested that the Government of Pakistan establish a dedicated Kashmir Desk on the diplomatic front, which would allow Kashmiris to present their cause directly to the international community.