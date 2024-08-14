NATIONAL

Former Adiala Jail officials ‘probed’ for alleged facilitation of Imran Khan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Intelligence agencies have launched an investigation into two former Adiala Jail officials over allegations of facilitating the incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, according to sources.

Media reported that former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram and Assistant Superintendent Bilal were questioned by intelligence personnel in Rawalpindi regarding their alleged involvement in providing special assistance to the PTI founder.

Both officials were removed from their positions on June 21 upon the recommendation of the intelligence agencies. Sources indicate that the officers were accused of having special access to Imran Khan’s cell and providing him with undisclosed facilitation.

The investigation into the facilitation of the PTI founder has reportedly been expanded by intelligence agencies, with the scope of questioning widened to uncover further details.

Last month, Imran Khan criticised the alleged interference of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in civilian affairs.

During an informal media talk inside Adiala Jail, the incarcerated former prime minister said, “We have filed a petition in court questioning the presence of ISI majors and colonels in Adiala Jail.”

He added, “The ISI has no authority in civil matters or judicial affairs. The prison superintendent is following ISI orders, leading to the transfer of two officers to ensure no leniency is shown to me.”

Staff Report

