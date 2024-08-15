PM vows to share ‘good news’ on electricity bill reduction soon

— Pledges to present a five-year economic plan soon

— Acknowledges challenges faced by nation over past 77 years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that he will soon share the “good” news of a reduction in electricity bills with the nation, noting that without a dip in electricity prices, Pakistan’s industry and agriculture cannot progress.

During a speech at the Independence Day ceremony, Prime Minister Shahbaz announced that he will also present a five-year economic plan soon.

Sharif highlighted the sacrifices made by Muslims under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, which led to the creation of Pakistan.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the nation over the past 77 years, including internal and external conspiracies and economic decline.

Sharif addressed concerns about inflation, unemployment, and high electricity bills affecting the public. He emphasized the need to address these issues and learn from past experiences to plan for the future.

He noted that despite predictions of the country’s failure, Pakistan has persisted for 77 years and recognized the achievements of those who contributed to the country’s development.

Sharif stressed the importance of moving away from dependency and aligning with Quaid-e-Azam’s principles to overcome current challenges.

The Prime Minister assured that the government is working diligently to reduce electricity prices and will provide updates on this in the coming days.

He also plans to unveil a five-year economic plan, expressing his commitment to addressing inflation and lowering electricity rates to support economic growth.