Pakistan bestows ‘Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam’ on Chinese ambassadors Sha Zukang, Nong Rong

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a dignified investiture ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi on Wednesday conferred the prestigious ‘Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam’ award, upon two distinguished Chinese dignitaries on behalf of the president of Pakistan.

The honorees were Ambassador Sha Zukang, former Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations in Geneva and past President of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association, and Ambassador Nong Rong, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and former Ambassador of China to Pakistan.

Ambassador Hashmi in his remarks extended heartfelt congratulations and paid a rich tribute to the contributions made by the two dignitaries. He highlighted the significant impact of their efforts on bilateral relations and beyond.

Ambassador Hashmi also recalled the salience of time-tested, all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan, describing it as a model of inter-state relations based on mutual respect, strategic trust, and a shared vision for global peace and development.

Both Ambassador Sha Zukang and Ambassador Nong Rong expressed gratitude to the president of Pakistan for the honor and reaffirmed their commitment to even further advancing the China-Pakistan relationship.

They acknowledged that brotherly ties between China and Pakistan had been a consistent guiding force in their work and stressed that the award was not just a recognition of their personal efforts but also an acknowledgement of collective contributions involving numerous highly dedicated individuals from both sides.

The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries, senior government officials and members of the Chinese State media.

PM vows to share ‘good news’ on electricity bill reduction soon
Staff Report
Staff Report

