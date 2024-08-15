As Pakistan marks 77th I-Day, civil-military leadership reaffirms commitment to ‘economic stability, cherished ideals’

PM Shehbaz stresses self-introspection to correct mistakes of the past, calling for a ‘fresh journey with new zeal’

Armed forces pledge unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and values

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR: Pakistani nation celebrated its 77th Independence Day with immense fervour and national zeal with its civil and military leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pledged to bring economic stability and transform the country into a state envisioned by the forefathers.

Speaking at a flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz vowed to work hard to reduce inflation and electricity prices as well as revamp Pakistan’s economy, reported state-run Radio Pakistan.

Stressing the need for self-introspection to correct mistakes of the past, he called for a “fresh journey with new zeal to steer the country out of existing crises”.

The premier highlighted that “hard work, honesty and passion” were needed to set the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Echoing the army chief’s remarks last night assailing “digital terrorism”, the prime minister said the “foes of Pakistan have continuously been targeting the minds of young people through digital terrorism to mislead them”.

He called on the youth to “avoid becoming prey to the forces of chaos, anarchy and deception”.

PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to people from all walks of life, including labourers, daily wagers, engineers, doctors, journalists and students, for their contributions to Pakistan. He further hailed security forces personnel and law enforcement agencies for rendering supreme sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“May we embrace unity, faith and discipline in our strive for peace, justice and welfare for all citizens as we work together to build a stronger nation,” the premier said on X.

“Our unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity on Independence Day 2024: reforms and continuous struggle, we will beautify tomorrow’s Pakistan,” he had said in a late-night message on Tuesday.

In his message, President Zardari said the day marked the “culmination of historic political struggle of Muslims of India for their right to self-determination”.

“We need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability,” he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

The president called for upholding the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of India-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Palestine.

Military leadership’s message

Meanwhile, the armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs extended their heartfelt felicitations as well.

“On this auspicious day, the armed forces of Pakistan pay tribute to the visionary founding fathers and valiant veterans, who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination,” Radio Pakistan quoted an ISPR statement as saying.

“Their unrelenting spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations,” it added.

The armed forces reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and values, upholding the trust reposed in them by the nation”.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reiterate our resolve to preserve our hard-won freedom with honour, dignity and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals,” the forces vowed.

Deputy PM stresses ‘celebrations centred around theme ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’

Deputy PM Dar said this year’s celebrations were centred around the theme ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’.

“It is a reflection of our national commitment to grow and prosper as a progressive and modern state,” he said in a statement.

“Pakistanis have proven themselves as a strong and resilient nation. We stand firm against the forces of terror, extremism and division. We must unite and work together with a singular focus for a peaceful, tolerant and progressive society,” the deputy PM said.

Dar extended his greeting to overseas Pakistanis who he said “have always stood for Pakistan’s progress and development”. “Wherever they are, their hearts beat for Pakistan.”

Speaking about IoK and Palestine, the foreign minister emphasised not to forget the people there who “remain under colonial occupation”.

“Their sufferings remind us how blessed are we to enjoy the gift of freedom.”

Reiterating support for the people of IoK, Dar said Pakistan would “continue to be a voice for the defenceless people facing oppression and foreign occupation”. “Our foreign policy will always be guided by the values and principles espoused by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

Nation marks Independence Day

Pakistan marked its 77th Independence Day n with immense fervor and national pride as road and streets were filled with celebrations as people came out at midnight to celebrate August 14 with fireworks across the country.

In major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, the night sky was illuminated with spectacular fireworks, symbolizing the nation’s joy and unity.

Public and private buildings, including offices and homes, were illuminated with colorful lights and the green crescent flag, representing Pakistan’s identity and aspirations.

Karachi saw packs of people flocking to the beach, while Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan in Greater Iqbal Park hosted a musical event that added to the festive spirit of the day. The country’s cultural and historical landmarks were a focal point of the celebrations.

In Abbottabad, at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, a solemn yet spirited Independence Parade took place, with Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Syed Asim Munir serving as the chief guest.

The cadets of PMA showcased their impeccable drill skills, paying homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom.

Karachi also celebrated a grand event titled “Fard Nahi Qoom Hain Hum” (We Are a Nation, Not Individuals) at the Sindh Governor House.

The historic building was festively lit, and a 1,000-pound cake was cut in honor of the day.

In Peshawar, the Governor House held an Azadi Night Music Ceremony, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in attendance.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

A Change of Guards ceremony was held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi in the morning, where a contingent of cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the charge.

“Celebrating the spirit of 77 years of Independence by honouring our nation’s resilience, diversity and unity on this Independence Day,” the government said in a post on its official X account.

“Let’s continue to work together towards a prosperous and peaceful future for all,” it added, along with the hashtag “Azm-i-Istehkam” (resolve for stability).

Messages of chief ministers of all four provinces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended a flag-hoisting ceremony in Lahore, saying in a post on X that there was “no bigger honour than of raising Pakistan’s flag”.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori visited the Mazar-i-Quaid to commemorate the Independence Day.

Speaking there, CM Murad hailed the people of Pakistan as “very resilient” and criticised those spreading negativity for “their own interests”.

Echoing other leaders’ messages, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti highlighted the “strength that lies in our unity and resilience”.

“Let’s honour the sacrifices that brought us this freedom and work for a more just and prosperous nation,” he said on X.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that nations progress based on unity and agreement.

Speaking at the Independence Day ceremony here, CM Gandapur extended his congratulations to all Pakistanis on the occassion of Independence Day.

He highlighted that the dream of Pakistan’s existence was envisioned by Allama Iqbal, and our ancestors made sacrifices for it.

He emphasised that nations advanced on the foundation of unity and agreement.

The KP CM concluded by affirming that Pakistanis were a great nation, and they must play their respective roles to collectively make Pakistan a great country.