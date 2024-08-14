President approves awards for 104 individuals for outstanding contributions

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday sanctioned awards for 104 distinguished individuals for their notable contributions across various fields in Pakistan. These accolades will be formally presented in a ceremony scheduled for March 23 next year.

The Nishan-e-Pakistan will posthumously honor Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed for his extensive public service. In the realm of sports, Arshad Nadeem is set to receive the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, while Murad Sadpara will be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The literary contributions of Nasir Kazmi will be recognized with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz awarded posthumously.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al-Saud will be decorated with the Hilal-e-Pakistan for his services to Pakistan. The science and technology sector will see Amir Hafeez Ibrahim receiving the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Additionally, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Khan Watto are slated to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, while Dr. Sara Qureshi, Dr. Rafiuddin, and Professor Dr. Usman Qamar will be honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

In the educational field, Sadia Rasheed will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, Zia-ul-Haq, and Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi will receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Barkat Shah, Abdul Rasheed Kakar, and Aniqa Bano will be bestowed with the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

The health sector will honor Professor Dr. Shehryar and Dr. Zaryab Setna with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, while Dr. Akifullah Khan, Dr. Syed Abid Mehdi Kazmi, and Ikramullah Khan will receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

In the arts, Colin David will be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Arshad Aziz Malik, Bakhtiyar Ahmed, and Barrister Zafarullah will receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Fareeha Pervaiz, Hamid Rana, Shiba Arshad, and Naveed Bhatti will be given the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

For their literary achievements, Javed Jabbar will receive the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, while Salman Awan, Zafar Waqar Taj, and Muneeza Shamsi will be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Syed Jawad Hussain Jaffery will receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Ambreen Haseeb will be honored with the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

In sports, additional figures such as Maqsood Ahmed, Emad Shakeel Butt, Rehman Ishtiaq, and Mir Nadir Khan Magsi will receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Amir Ashfaq will be decorated with the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

For their service in social and public sectors, Mian Aziz Ahmed, Hunaid Lakhani, Sana Hashwani, and Safinaz Munir will receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, while Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Hussain Dawood will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

In the field of taxpayers and exporters, Sitara-e-Imtiaz will be bestowed upon individuals like Syed Imran Ali Shah, Nazimuddin Feroz, Imtiaz Hussain, Adnan Niaz, Zahid Ahmed, and Syed Asad Hussain Zaidi.

Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Hussain Baloch will receive the Sitara-e-Shujaat. Captain retired Muhammad Khurram Agha, Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, and Umar Farooq will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Dr. Hamid Atique Sarwar, Waqassuddin Syed, Jamil Ahmed, Ayaz Khan, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, and Irfan Nawaz Memon will receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Syed Shakeel Shah, Ashhad Jawad, Rubab Sikandar, Muhammad Yousaf Khan, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Rehman Mehtab Chawla, Rear Admiral Tanvir, and Amir Mehmood Lakhani will be honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

For their ultimate sacrifice, martyred Sup-Inspector Taimur Shehzad, Sepoy Muhammad Asif, SP Muhammad Ijaz Khan, DSP Sardar Hussain, DSP Allama Iqbal, LHC Muhammad Farooq, Additional SHO Adnan Afridi, Allah Rakhio Nandwani, Constables Jahanzeb, and Irshad Ali will posthumously receive the Hilal-e-Shujaat.

Malik Sabz Ali Shaheed and Captain retired Hamza Anjum will be awarded the Sitara-e-Shujaat, while Malik Mehmood Jan Shaheed, Saeed Khan, Samiullah Khan Shaheed, Sahib Khan, and Dr. Shafi Muhammad Bizinjo will receive the Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

In the international category, Fu Zhiheng and Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi will be awarded the Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam. Sitara-e-Pakistan will be bestowed upon Majid bin Abdullah Al Kassabi and Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, while Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam will go to Haydar Qurbonov and Dr. Christine Schmotzer.

Tamgha-e-Pakistan will be awarded to Mountaineer Lukas Woerle, Dr. Aurore Dither, Prof. Valeria Fiorani Piacentini, and Agostino Da Polenza. Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam will be conferred on Zhang Baozhong and Xinmiin Liu, and Diana McArthur will receive the Tamgha-e-Khidmat.