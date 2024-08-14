Sheikh Rasheed claims of facing death threats

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has revealed that he is facing death threats but remains resolute in his stance, asserting his right to stand by his beliefs.

In a video statement, the former interior minister declared that the government’s time has come to an end, urging them to “pack up and leave.” He criticized the current administration, stating that it has become a symbol of hatred, making it unsafe to travel anywhere in the country without security. Rasheed claimed that the public has grown to detest the rulers.

Sheikh Rasheed alleged that his only crime was his refusal to issue a statement against a certain individual and their spouse. He vowed to remain loyal to his friends, stating that he would “stick to the truth” no matter the cost.

Rasheed further lamented that this year’s Independence Day celebrations at Lal Haveli were marred by restrictions. According to him, the Deputy Commissioner imposed a ban on the Jashan Azadi Jalsa and fireworks, citing concerns over large crowds. On August 13, Rasheed was reportedly ordered to vacate Lal Haveli by 9 PM, as police surrounded the historic site. Despite the ban, Rasheed claimed that thousands of people gathered around Lal Haveli to sing national anthems.

Sheikh Rasheed also expressed concern over his safety, stating that the PPP has appealed to the Supreme Court against his recent remarks, leading to multiple cases being filed against him across Sindh. Despite the pressure, he affirmed that he is not afraid and urged the authorities to take notice of what he described as increasing “fascism.”