Working within constitutional jurisdiction essential for country’s survival: Justice Kiyani

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Ahtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday stated that though Pakistan has made great strides and witnessed development in various areas during the past 77 years, the struggle for its envisioned goal is still continued, emphasizing the need for working within constitution limits to protect ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

“Working within the jurisdiction of the constitution and law is essential for the survival of this country”, Justice Mohsin Ahtar Kayani emphasized while speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at Islamabad High Court (IHC) to celebrate 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

On the occasion, he unfurled the national flag along with Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Kayani said: “Perhaps we do not realize the sacrifices made by our ancestors for this country because we were not there at that time.” “It is necessary to remember the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives during freedom struggle and after the country came into being,” he said.

He stressed that everyone must plant one tree on this auspicious occasion so that future generations can see them and understand that someone has done something for them.

Justice Kiyani also encouraged planting trees, suggesting that each tree planted served as a testament to the efforts made for future generations.

He urged people to involve their elders and children in planting trees so that these efforts remain as a symbol for future generations.

Addressing on the occasion, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for Pakistan raised the questions whether they were satisfied with us today or not.

“We have to live and die in Pakistan. The prosperity of Pakistan is our future,” he said, adding that Pakistan would become prosperous when democracy would take root in the country.

US extends independence day wishes to Pakistan, promise stronger bilateral relations
Sheikh Rasheed claims of facing death threats
