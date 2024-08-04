Parliamentary secretary issues enhanced healthcare directives for Larkana hospitals

LARKANA: Parliamentary Secretary of Health and Population Department, Nida Khuhro, has issued directives to health officials to ensure the presence of medical staff, particularly in emergency wards, and the provision of free medicines in Larkana hospitals.

During her visit on Sunday to Chandka Civil Hospital Larkana Emergency Ward, Sheikh Zayed Children, and Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana, Khuhro received updates from District Health Officer Larkana Shaukat Abro, Medical Superintendent Chandka Civil Hospital Dr. Niaz Hussain Abro, and other relevant officials at the DHO office.

Khuhro emphasized the importance of consistent medical staff availability in hospitals, especially during night shifts in emergency wards. She expressed concerns about the external purchase of many prescribed medicines, despite the provision of free medication being mandated.

Taking note of the external procurement of medicines for patients, the Secretary Health instructed the DHO and Medical Superintendent to improve patient support in local hospitals by ensuring the availability of medicines at no cost.

Khuhro highlighted that despite the health department’s funding for free medicine, there were still reports of patients needing to purchase medications externally. She referenced the advancements in healthcare under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, including the use of robotic machines and cyberknife in Sindh. She noted that these facilities have made Sindh a hub for individuals from other provinces seeking free and advanced medical treatments.