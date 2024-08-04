NATIONAL

Parliamentary secretary issues enhanced healthcare directives for Larkana hospitals

By Staff Report

LARKANA: Parliamentary Secretary of Health and Population Department, Nida Khuhro, has issued directives to health officials to ensure the presence of medical staff, particularly in emergency wards, and the provision of free medicines in Larkana hospitals.

During her visit on Sunday to Chandka Civil Hospital Larkana Emergency Ward, Sheikh Zayed Children, and Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana, Khuhro received updates from District Health Officer Larkana Shaukat Abro, Medical Superintendent Chandka Civil Hospital Dr. Niaz Hussain Abro, and other relevant officials at the DHO office.

Khuhro emphasized the importance of consistent medical staff availability in hospitals, especially during night shifts in emergency wards. She expressed concerns about the external purchase of many prescribed medicines, despite the provision of free medication being mandated.

Taking note of the external procurement of medicines for patients, the Secretary Health instructed the DHO and Medical Superintendent to improve patient support in local hospitals by ensuring the availability of medicines at no cost.

Khuhro highlighted that despite the health department’s funding for free medicine, there were still reports of patients needing to purchase medications externally. She referenced the advancements in healthcare under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, including the use of robotic machines and cyberknife in Sindh. She noted that these facilities have made Sindh a hub for individuals from other provinces seeking free and advanced medical treatments.

Previous article
Youm-e-Istehsal: Kashmiris to mark anniversary of Indian clampdown
Next article
PCB signs MoUs to promote cricket in educational institutions, improve cricketing infrastructure
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

PCB signs MoUs to promote cricket in educational institutions, improve cricketing...

Naqvi says these efforts first serious attempt for cricket’s development at the grassroots level ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday signed historic...

Youm-e-Istehsal: Kashmiris to mark anniversary of Indian clampdown

Foreign coaches advise PCB against taking disciplinary action against players

Bangladesh protestors up the ante by demanding PM’s resignation, army stands ‘by people’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.