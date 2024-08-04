PCB signs MoUs to promote cricket in educational institutions, improve cricketing infrastructure

Naqvi says these efforts first serious attempt for cricket’s development at the grassroots level

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday signed historic memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) to promote cricket and improve the cricketing infrastructure in schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui graced the signing ceremony held at CDA headquarters. Other attendees included Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Federal Secretary Education Mohiuddin Wani, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and senior officials from the Higher Education Commission, Inter Boards Coordination Commission, and CDA.

The MoUs were signed by key representatives, including PCB Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Director Sports Inter Boards Coordination Commission Muhammad Usman Khan, and Director Sports Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon.

All participating organisations will work together to ensure the tournaments yield the best results. This collaborative approach is expected to strengthen cricket from the grassroots level.

This comprehensive plan includes organising cricket tournaments and leagues at various educational levels, catering to both boys and girls nationwide. The initiative will encourage the establishment of cricket academies in higher education institutions and focus on promoting women’s cricket. The HEC will also support outstanding players with sports scholarships.

The PCB will provide special coaching courses for Physical Training Education (PTE) teachers, and PCB coaches will visit schools to train boys and girls during school camps. Furthermore, PCB will offer free training to ground staff and curators of higher education institutions.

Top performers from school and college tournaments will have the opportunity to join PCB U17 and U19 teams and receive training at High-Performance Centres. Additionally, PCB will ensure annual training courses for selected players from inter-university championships.

Speaking on the occasion, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “We are excited about this historic effort to promote cricket at the grassroots level. The organisation of inter-school, inter-collegiate, and inter-university tournaments will help us identify and nurture young talent across the country.”

Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “Schools are the nurseries of talent. Good players often emerge from school-level sports. Under these agreements, the IBCC will oversee tournament arrangements in collaboration with all educational boards, while the HEC will develop a framework to promote cricket in higher education institutions.”