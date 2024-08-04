APHC leader Rehmani demands UN fact-finding team for IOJK

ISLAMABAD: Senior APHC-AJK leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani called on the UN Secretary-General to intervene to prevent further escalations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the deployment of a fact-finding mission to gather direct evidence of human rights violations following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019.

He stated that New Delhi has transformed the region into a vast prison, detaining leaders, political workers, and civil society members in high-security facilities across India and Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Rehmani denounced the Modi regime for framing youth in fabricated criminal cases, imposing severe restrictions on the media, and confiscating the ancestral properties of residents. He highlighted the dismissal of government employees as part of India’s unlawful actions following the August 5, 2019, decision to annex and merge the occupied territory with India.

Rehmani condemned India’s recent actions to grant citizenship and land rights to West Pakistan refugees from 1947 and the issuance of illegal domicile certificates to settlers from other Indian states. He also criticized the construction of Maharashtra House in Budgam, which he views as a step to reinforce India’s settler-colonial agenda in violation of international law and UNCIP resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He described the situation in the region as devoid of peace, rule of law, and a peaceful atmosphere, with the majority Muslim population facing threats to their religious traditions, laws, culture, and education. According to Rehmani, Delhi’s establishment in Srinagar enforces anti-Kashmir laws daily, further eroding the state’s historical status and demographic identity.