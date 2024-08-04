Youm-e-Istehsal: Kashmiris to mark anniversary of Indian clampdown

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, in Pakistan, and around the world will observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir tomorrow, August 5, to protest against the Indian BJP government’s unlawful actions taken on that date in 2019.

Reports from Kashmir Media Service indicate that the Indian government, under the Bharatiya Janata Party, violated United Nations resolutions and international law by revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This article had provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Following the revocation, an unprecedented military lockdown was imposed in the region.

Leadership from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, including the incarcerated Massarat Alam Butt and Shabbir Ahmed Shah, have called for the observation of a Black Day on August 5. They aim to send a clear message to the international community that Kashmiris reject India’s oppressive policies and breaches of international law in the disputed territory.

These leaders, detained under harsh conditions, described August 5, 2019, as one of the darkest days for the region, highlighting the continuous military and police siege that has led to widespread human rights abuses.

Altaf Hussain Wani, an APHC-AJK leader, stated from Islamabad that observing August 5 as a day of exploitation underscores the beginning of India’s colonial ambitions in Kashmir, aimed at dominating the region’s people and resources. He strongly condemned the BJP’s aggressive stance.

Imtiaz Wani, another Hurriyat leader in Islamabad, emphasized the ongoing struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. He criticized India’s attempts to suppress this fundamental right through force and denounced the Modi government’s actions on August 5 as an assault on Kashmir’s unique identity and the basic rights of its people. He called on Kashmiris worldwide to protest against Indian aggression and highlight the suffering of those in the occupied territories.

Other APHC-AJK leaders also urged Kashmiris globally to mark August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, standing in solidarity with those seeking freedom and peace.