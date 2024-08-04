Foreign coaches advise PCB against taking disciplinary action against players

The head coaches of Pakistan, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, have advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against taking disciplinary actions against players, according to reports. Both coaches recommended that the board refrain from imposing sanctions to allow the players to focus on the upcoming international season.

Previously, it was reported that the PCB had established a disciplinary committee to address player misconduct during the team’s tour of Ireland and England, as well as the T20 World Cup 2024. However, subsequent reports indicated that PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi held discussions with Kirsten and Gillespie, who advised against punitive measures.

The PCB has since denied the formation of such a committee. In a statement, the PCB Media Department clarified that the reports about the committee were false and that no disciplinary action had been taken against any cricketer.

The rumors of a disciplinary committee gained traction after Pakistan’s pace bowler Shaheen Afridi was alleged to have had a heated exchange with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour of Ireland and England. The incident reportedly occurred during a net practice session at Headingley, where Afridi engaged in a verbal altercation with the former batter.

Further reports suggested a dispute between Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi. Sources informed a private news outlet in July that former captains had contacted the senior players to mediate the situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is preparing to face Bangladesh in a two-game home Test series.