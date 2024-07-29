Defence minister vows legal action over threats to Chief Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has condemned what he described as a “new conspiracy” against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on social media and vowed to pursue legal action against those involved.

Asif emphasized that the state will not tolerate any threats or calls for the Chief Justice’s assassination.

In a press conference held alongside Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Asif denounced the inflammatory remarks directed at Chief Justice Isa, accusing certain individuals of operating under a negative external agenda.

“The state will not permit anyone to issue a fatwa for the murder of anyone,” Asif declared. He pointed out that Chief Justice Isa has been targeted for some time and described the recent social media campaign against him as part of a new plot. Asif assured that legal measures would be taken against these “negative elements.”

The Minister argued that there is a deliberate attempt to undermine a key judicial figure who upholds justice and truth. He noted that the Supreme Court has already issued a clear statement on the matter.

Asif also criticized the false propaganda surrounding Chief Justice Isa, asserting that he has no connection to the decisions or statements falsely attributed to him. He suggested that some individuals are exploiting the situation for political gain and reminded the public that baseless accusations cannot be tolerated within the state system.

He concluded by affirming that belief in the finality of prophethood is a fundamental aspect of Islamic faith.