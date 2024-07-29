TLP leader, workers booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening CJP

LAHORE: Deputy Amir of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah, and several party workers have been booked for issuing death threats against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

The case was registered at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station on Monday.

The charges against Shah include violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), incitement of religious hatred, public disorder, intimidation of the judiciary, threatening judicial authority, interference with official duties, and obstruction of legal functions.

The FIR details that during a protest outside the Press Club, Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah incited hatred against the judiciary and offered a reward of Rs10 million for anyone who brings the head of Justice Faez Isa.

The FIR also lists charges against 1,500 TLP workers. Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that legal action would be pursued against those responsible for the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against Chief Justice Isa.

In a press conference with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad, Asif condemned the efforts to incite violence under the guise of religious motives for political gain. He reiterated that belief in the finality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a fundamental part of Islamic faith and noted that the Supreme Court has already addressed the issue.