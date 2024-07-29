NATIONAL

Elahi skips yet another court hearing on medical grounds

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was unable to be indicted in the illegal appointments case being heard by an anti-corruption court in Lahore on Monday due to his absence.

The court was scheduled to charge-sheet Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and others in the case, but Elahi did not attend the hearing, citing medical reasons.

Elahi’s lawyers submitted an application requesting exemption from appearance and provided a medical certificate. According to the report, doctors have advised Elahi to avoid long travel as his rib fracture has not fully healed. Additionally, he is experiencing an infection in the fractured area.

The presiding judge expressed dissatisfaction with Elahi’s absence but granted the exemption request. The judge instructed Elahi to appear for the next hearing for indictment.

The court has adjourned the case until September 4.

