NATIONAL

Security forces kill five terrorists in various IBOs in KP

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A total of five terrorists were sent to hell by the Security Forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to the ISPR, a joint intelligence based operation was conducted in Mohmand District and three terrorists, including Kharji @ Qari of Fitna Al Khawarij, were successfully neutralised.

During the conduct of the operation, terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered. However, during intense fire exchange, Police Constable Abrar Hussain (resident of District Swabi) of KPK Police, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

In another intelligence based operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location, as a result of which Kharji Sifatullah @Mullah Mansoor of Fitna Al Khawarij was sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured.

Kharji Sifatullah was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including facilitation of suicide bombing attack in Daraban on 12 December 2023 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In a third engagement that occurred in North Waziristan District, another Kharji terrorist of Fitna Al Khawarij was sent to hell by the security forces.

Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

