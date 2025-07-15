Pakistan’s Farhan storms into Specter Center Satellite Series semis in US

PHILADELPHIA, USA: Pakistan’s rising squash star Muhammad Farhan, representing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), continued his impressive international journey by advancing to the semi-finals of the Specter Center Satellite Series 1 in Philadelphia, USA.

Farhan delivered a commanding performance against American opponent Benjamin Gemma, securing a straight-sets victory with scores of 11-6, 11-3, 11-9, to book his place in the final four of the PSA-recognized satellite tournament.

The tournament, organized at the Specter Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is part of the Professional Satellite Series, aimed at grooming emerging talent for higher-tier PSA competitions. Farhan has already won two to three matches in the ongoing series, and his semifinal qualification marks a proud moment for Pakistani squash, showcasing the country’s depth of emerging talent on the international stage.

Speaking after his victory, Farhan credited SNGPL’s all-out support as the foundation for his success. “SNGPL has supported me wholeheartedly, both financially and morally,” said Farhan. “I am especially thankful to Mr. Waseem, Mr. Haroon, and the senior management of SNGPL. Their backing has been instrumental in my journey. God willing, I will soon break into the higher international rankings and make Pakistan proud.”

With this performance, Muhammad Farhan has taken another significant step toward cementing his place among the top-ranked squash professionals, and his continued success promises a bright future for Pakistan in the sport once dominated by the likes of Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.