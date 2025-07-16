Gaza death toll mounts with 51 killed on Wednesday

GAZA: At least 51 Palestinians have been killed across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Wednesday, including 21 individuals who died during a chaotic incident at an aid distribution center in southern Gaza.

Medical sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that the casualties included 21 people who died in a stampede at a Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) facility in Khan Younis. The incident occurred when a large crowd of desperate civilians gathered for aid. Many victims died from being trampled or suffocated in the melee, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry disputed earlier claims by the GHF, which had alleged that “armed elements affiliated with Hamas” caused the chaos. The GHF also claimed that one of its US contractors had been threatened with a gun and that weapons were visible among the crowd. However, Palestinian authorities and witnesses strongly rejected this account, stating that the panic began after tear gas was fired at civilians who were already desperate for aid.

Initially, the GHF reported 19 people trampled and one stabbed in the incident, but Gaza’s Health Ministry later confirmed the deaths of 21 people, with 15 dying as a result of stampede and suffocation.

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) also reported a worsening humanitarian crisis, with daily casualties among children. “Ten children per day are losing one or both legs as a result of the conflict,” the OHCHR said.

More than 134,000 people, including over 40,500 children, have sustained war-related injuries since the start of the conflict. OHCHR also warned that over 35,000 people are suffering from significant hearing loss due to explosions, highlighting long-term medical and psychological trauma for Gaza’s civilian population.

In response to the ongoing conflict, the Israeli military announced the opening of the Magen Oz Corridor in southern Gaza, which divides the Khan Younis area into eastern and western zones. The 15km corridor connects to the Morag Corridor created in April. The Israeli military stated that the corridor is intended to increase pressure on Hamas and dismantle the remaining brigade operating in the area.

However, humanitarian organizations have expressed concerns that this move could exacerbate civilian displacement and impede aid access.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Defence has submitted a revised plan to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a “humanitarian city” in southern Gaza. The new plan, estimated to cost 4 billion shekels ($1.2 billion), would house 600,000 displaced Palestinians in tents with access to water, food, and electricity.

The earlier version of the plan, proposed by Defence Minister Israel Katz, was reportedly rejected by Netanyahu as too costly and difficult to execute. Human rights organizations have condemned both versions of the plan, likening it to a forced relocation of Palestinians in a confined zone, drawing comparisons to a concentration camp.

On the diplomatic front, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Doha, Qatar, have reportedly made “dramatic progress.” Israeli media sources claim that talks, which began on July 6, are aimed at securing a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange.

The breakthrough came after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli Security Cabinet agreed to ease some of their demands, particularly regarding the military’s continued presence in Gaza. According to reports, the current framework includes a 60-day pause in Israeli operations, after which combat could resume. However, Netanyahu remains opposed to ending the war entirely.

The conflict, which has been ongoing since October 2023, has led to nearly 58,500 Palestinian deaths, the majority of which are women and children. The bombardment has caused widespread destruction, including severe food shortages and the collapse of Gaza’s health infrastructure.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.