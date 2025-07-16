Missing persons— just a cover

The narrative built around the issue of “missing persons” in Balochistan is, in fact, part of a deep-rooted conspiracy— engineered with Indian backing and propagated by Fitna-e-Hindustan and its proxy organizations. Groups like the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC), Baloch Activists Alliance Media (BAAM), Baloch Voice for Justice, and Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) operate under the guise of human rights advocacy while actively defaming the state of Pakistan on social media and international forums.

A recent case is that of Mohammad Naeem Satakzai, who was declared “missing” on 6 August 2024, but was later killed on 1 July 2025, in Mastung during a terrorist operation carried out by Fitna-e-Hindustan’s BLA. Despite claims from so-called human rights activists like Gulzadi Baloch and Yasir Baloch that Naeem was a missing person, the BLA itself later confirmed that he was responsible for targeting civilians— killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring eight others. Security forces, in a timely and effective response, neutralized him.

Naeem Satakzai’s case illustrates a broader tactic by BYC and BLA: labeling terrorists as “missing persons” to gain public sympathy. However, many of these individuals are later found involved in violent activities and are either arrested or killed in counterterrorism operations.

Several other such cases have come to light:

Noor Zaman Baloch and Nadeem, who were killed during an attack on the Jaffer Express train, hailed from Turbat and Gwadar. Both were listed as “missing” by the BYC. Hammal Fateh Baloch, involved in the attack on PC Hotel Gwadar, and Kareem Jan Baloch, whose sister admitted his affiliation with BLA, were similarly portrayed as victims by nationalist groups. Jehanzeb Mengal alias Balach, a resident of Qadirabad in Noshki, was associated with BLA for two years. He was killed during an operation in Noshki on March 27, yet BYC included him in their “missing persons” list and launched a propaganda campaign. In August 2024, during an operation in Lasbela, terrorist Tayyab Baloch alias Lala was killed. He had also been declared “forcibly disappeared” by BYC and Mama Qadeer. Despite an FIR being registered, it turned out that Tayyab was an active BLA member engaged in anti-state actions in the mountains. His family, deceived by propaganda, suffered the most— trapped in protests under the illusion of seeking justice. Individuals like Mehrang Baloch and Sami Deen used social media to claim that Kamran Baloch had been abducted by security forces from Mashkay. However, the Baloch Liberation Front later declared him a member and even issued posters praising him as a hero. Their false narratives remain archived on social media platform X. Eid Muhammad alias Shikari, a senior BLA commander since 2013, was declared “missing” by these groups, sparking protests. He was actually killed in a security operation in Narmuk, Kalat, on February 28. In another incident, Engineer Zaheer Baloch was falsely reported by Mehrang Ghaffar to have been killed in a fake encounter in 2022. This sparked road blockades, protests, and venomous rhetoric against the state. The truth came to light when Zaheer returned from Iran and held a press conference revealing the facts of his arrest— discrediting the false narrative.

It is no longer a secret: Fitna-e-Hindustan, BLA, BYC, and their supporters exploit the youth of Balochistan, dragging them into terrorism and violence. Their lies, hypocrisy, and double standards are now evident to the public. The story of Naeem Satakzai and countless others proves that the so-called “missing persons” narrative is merely a smokescreen to protect terrorists.

Additionally, several names once declared “missing” by Fitna-e-Hindustan’s supporters were later found involved in terror activities, or died in internal conflicts. Abdul Malik Baloch was one such example— BYC listed him as missing, but he was actually killed due to internal strife within BLA. Abdul Wadood Satakzai, Imtiaz Ahmed son of Raza Muhammad, and many others labeled as “innocent civilians” were later discovered in militant camps.

The DG ISPR has repeatedly presented irrefutable evidence in briefings, exposing India’s direct involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan— financially, logistically, and through media influence. These propaganda networks are designed to create social media trends, access Western platforms, and defame Pakistan under the guise of human rights activism.

Every new revelation about a so-called “missing person” now raises serious questions. As more names emerge with confirmed terrorist links, the reality behind this narrative becomes clearer. It is time we, as a nation, recognize these conspiracies, reject their false claims, and continue the path toward peace, development, and unity in Balochistan.