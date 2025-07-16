President Xi addresses Central Urban Work Conference, listing priorities for urban development

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping laid out the overall requirements, key principles and priority tasks for urban work at a key conference held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the Central Urban Work Conference, which was also attended by members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.

China, traditionally an agricultural country, has experienced accelerating urbanization since the launch of its reform and opening-up policy in the late 1970s. Over a decade ago, the country’s urban population surpassed its rural population. By 2024, permanent urban residents accounted for 67 percent of the total population.

From 2013 to 2024, China created more than 150 million new urban jobs.

The meeting said that since the Party’s 18th National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has adhered to developing cities of the people, for the people, and by the people. Historic achievements have been made in urban development, it added.

China’s urbanization is shifting from rapid growth to stable development, and urban development is shifting from a stage of large-scale expansion to one focused on improving the quality and efficiency of existing urban areas, it noted.

The meeting outlined the overall requirements for urban work at present and for the foreseeable future, including the construction of modern cities of the people that are innovative, desirable to live in, beautiful, resilient, culturally advanced, and smart, thereby forging a new path for urban modernization with Chinese characteristics.

Greater emphasis must be placed on adopting a people-oriented approach, fostering distinctive features, enhancing governance capacity, and strengthening coordination, according to the meeting.

At the meeting, key priorities for urban development were outlined, including optimizing the modern urban system, building vibrant cities powered by innovation, creating comfortable and convenient living environments, and promoting green, low-carbon, and aesthetically appealing urban spaces.

The priorities also include enhancing urban safety and resilience, fostering cities that uphold moral integrity and social civility, and advancing the development of convenient, efficient and smart cities, the meeting said.

The meeting emphasized that building modern cities for the people requires strengthening the overall leadership of the CPC over relevant work.

Li Qiang delivered a concluding speech at the meeting.