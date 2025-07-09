Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen to join Pakistan’s training camp for Bangladesh T20I series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national white-ball training camp ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh.

The camp, which will run from July 9 to 15, will take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Along with the previously announced T20I squad, five additional players have been called up, including Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen. Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah will also participate in the camp.

The T20I squad will assemble in Karachi on July 9, with the additional players arriving the same day. The camp is part of Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place in Dhaka from July 20 to 24. On July 15, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha will hold a press conference at the conclusion of the camp.

The Pakistan squad for the Bangladesh T20I series includes:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

The additional players for the training camp are:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The series schedule in Bangladesh is as follows:

20 July – 1st T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6:00 PM local time)

22 July – 2nd T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6:00 PM local time)

24 July – 3rd T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6:00 PM local time)