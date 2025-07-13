Pattern on PSL, first-ever Super Hockey League on the cards with Rs500 mln grant

KARACHI: A landmark decision has been taken to organize the first-ever Pakistan Super Hockey League on the successful model of cricket’s PSL, with the aim to revive and promote the country’s national sport.

The league, named the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Pakistan Super Hockey League, will be played under floodlights at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.

Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) President Ahsan Ahmed Jatoi confirmed in an exclusive interview with INP that the league is expected to be held in October or November, with all preparations in full swing. President Asif Ali Zardari has sanctioned a special grant of Rs500 million for the mega event.

The league will feature five franchise teams: Karachi Tigers, Lahore Lions, KPK Kings, Baloch Titans, Islamabad Panthers.

Each team will comprise four international players and one emerging player, with an age limit of 30 years for participants. Matches will be played on a single-league basis, with the top two teams advancing to the final. Two matches will be held daily.

Ahsan Jatoi revealed that Rs2.5 million will be paid to each local player, totaling Rs70 million. He noted that local players are often neglected and don’t even own motorcycles, so the compensation will be life-changing for many. A total of Rs50 million has been allocated for foreign players, who will receive VIP security and stay at five-star hotels.

The total budget for players (local and foreign) stands at Rs120 million, with the prize money amounting to Rs5.5 million. The league will be played under FIH rules, and matches will be broadcast live on television channels. Other major expenses include Rs 40 million for hotel accommodation and meals, Rs20 million for organizers and officials, Rs2 million for referees and team officials, Rs1 million for the five-member Olympian selection panel, Rs2.5 million for ground food and refreshments, Rs3.5 million for trophies, medals, and shields, Rs10 million for security, Rs1 million for drinks for players at the venue.

The Sindh Hockey Association is also considering free public entry, though a final decision will be taken in consultation with stakeholders.

“We are determined to bring hockey back to its glory,” Jatoi said. “This league is a dream turning into reality, and with the support of the government and hockey fans, we will revive the sport in Pakistan.”