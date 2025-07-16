Major martyred, three India-backed terrorists killed in Awaran IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army major was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district that killed three Indian-sponsored terrorists, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Hindustan, an Indian proxy group operating in the region.

“Security forces effectively engaged the terrorist hideout,” the statement read, adding, “As a result of the intense exchange of fire, three Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.”

However, during the engagement, Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, 34, a resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced martyrdom. The ISPR said the brave officer was leading his troops from the front and fought gallantly before laying down his life in the line of duty.

A sanitisation operation is underway in the area to eliminate any remaining threats, the statement added.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to root out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism,” the ISPR stated. “Such noble sacrifices of our brave men only strengthen the nation’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country,” it added.