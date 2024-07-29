HEADLINES

JI’s sit-in intensifies with growing support in Rawalpindi, Lahore

By Staff Report
Sirajul Haq (R), Chief of the Pakistani political and Islamic party Jammat-e-Islami (JI), gestures to supporters as he leads a protest march in Rawalpindi on July 19, 2019. - The JI march was held to protest over the Imran Khan's government, price hike and economic crisis in the country. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) sit-in at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, protesting against inflation and inflated electricity bills, entered its fourth day on Monday.

Party leaders have vowed to continue the demonstration until their demands are met by the government.

In response, the government has released all detained JI workers. Another round of talks between the government and JI is scheduled for today, after which the party will outline its future strategy.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of JI supporters are traveling to Rawalpindi to join the sit-in.

Additionally, the party’s women’s wing is set to stage its own demonstration. JI women workers have organized a sit-in outside the party’s headquarters in Mansoora, Lahore, causing significant traffic disruptions on Multan Road.

The women chanted slogans against both the government and the Punjab Police. Tensions rose further when police impounded buses transporting female protesters to Rawalpindi, sparking anger among the demonstrators.

Protesters accused the government of “terrorism” and emphasized their commitment to fighting for national rights.

Staff Report
Staff Report

