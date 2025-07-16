PM lauds best possible arrangements during Muharram, ongoing rains

Premier Shehbaz expresses sorrow over loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, specifically the tragic Swat

Expresses satisfaction over the recent positive trends in macroeconomic indicators

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday commended the efforts of all provincial governments, the federal administration, as well as authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for making the best possible arrangements during Muharram.

He also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders for maintaining law and order during the religious observances.

Chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet here, the prime minister also spoke about disaster preparedness amid the ongoing monsoon season. He said he had chaired a high-level meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to ensure best arrangements. He commended the efforts of NDMA for making arrangements to cope with heavy rains in different parts of the country.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, specifically the tragic incident in Swat. He said it was an unfortunate incident and emphasized the need to learn lessons from it and implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

On the economic front, PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the recent positive trends in macroeconomic indicators. He reiterated his government’s focus on performance and service delivery, announcing that the performance of ministries would be evaluated every two months.

“This message I want to make loud and clear—it is all about delivery and service to the nation,” the prime minister stressed. He added that ministries performing well will be acknowledged and appreciated, while those falling short will be held accountable and asked to explain.

During the meeting, he also praised Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal for his ministry’s effective utilization of development funds, noting that the development spending had reached over Rs 1 trillion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).