NATIONAL

Installation of e-gates at major airports to improve passenger processing

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The experience of traveling out of Pakistan is set to become better as authorities plan to install new smart gates at the country’s major airports.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the regulatory body overseeing the aviation sector, has invited companies to submit bids for installing e-gates at the primary airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

“The project has been conceived as a self-service immigration system for airport installation to cut costs and improve passenger satisfaction. The system shall be placed at the airports’ arrival and departure gates, which validate passengers’ identity using top-trending technologies,” the CAA said in its bid documents.

“In the context of increasing numbers of passengers and with the recent expansion of airports, it is intended to modernize its border control solution to enable a seamless immigration process for travelers at Pakistani airports while improving security processing,” the CAA added.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated that the initiative would alleviate the workload on manned immigration counters and establish a standardized automated immigration process, including document verification and personal authentication, to maintain the security and integrity of the borders.

The scope of services includes providing, installing, integrating, testing, and commissioning e-gate systems, followed by operation and maintenance.

The Civil Aviation Authority has asked interested local and international companies to submit their bids by August 13, 2024.

Previous article
Balochistan to suspend mobile and internet services on key Muharram days
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Iraq assures improved facilities, visa waivers for Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Iraq has reassured its full cooperation in providing the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims. This assurance was given by Iraq's Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta...

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz condemn attack on Trump

Big blow for national cricketers as PCB takes major decision on NOCs for league cricket

KP govt to dispute latest Tosha Khana allegations against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.