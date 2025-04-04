Nation observes 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

HYDERABAD: The 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was observed on Friday with ceremonies and tributes held across the country.

The PPP organised Quran Khawani and fateha khawani at various locations to honour the memory of Bhutto, who is remembered as a towering political figure and a key architect of Pakistan’s democratic framework. The Sindh government marked the occasion by declaring a public holiday in the province.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a message commemorating the day, lauded Bhutto’s services, sacrifices, and enduring contributions to the country. He reiterated his commitment to carrying forward Bhutto’s mission of building a sovereign, democratic, and people-friendly Pakistan.

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the nation its first unanimous constitution, laid the foundation of the nuclear programme, and gave Pakistan an independent and sovereign foreign policy,” President Zardari said.

He also recalled Bhutto’s leadership in hosting the historic Islamic Summit Conference, which he said helped promote unity among Muslim nations. Highlighting his efforts in social reform, the president said Bhutto empowered workers, farmers, and underprivileged segments by ensuring their rights and initiating major developments in education, industry, and defence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the late leader, calling him a “champion of democratic values” in Pakistan. In a statement issued on Friday, the prime minister acknowledged Bhutto’s central role in passing the 1973 Constitution and promoting the cause of Muslim unity.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s services for democracy and the Constitution will always be remembered. He played a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s democratic institutions,” Shehbaz said.

Political leaders, party workers, and citizens gathered at Bhutto’s mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay their respects. Senior PPP leaders and family members of the Bhutto family participated in ceremonies, sharing stories of his political struggle and commitment to public welfare.

Bhutto, who served as both President and Prime Minister of Pakistan during the 1970s, was executed on April 4, 1979, following a controversial trial. His legacy remains deeply influential in Pakistani politics, particularly within the PPP, which continues to evoke his vision in its platform.