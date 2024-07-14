Balochistan to suspend mobile and internet services on key Muharram days

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to suspend mobile and internet services in various cities on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan home ministry stated that the suspension will affect Quetta, Kachhi, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, and Usta Muhammad.

Over 18,000 personnel have been deployed in Quetta to ensure security on Youm-e-Ashurah, with two helicopters conducting aerial surveillance of processions on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram.

Section 144 has been imposed in seven districts until 10 Muharram, banning pillion riding and enforcing other restrictions to maintain law and order. The federal government has also approved the deployment of armed forces across the country during Muharram, responding to requests from authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to ensure security.

Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the Centre authorized the “deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets” to maintain peace.

Ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala, will be observed in Pakistan on July 17 (Wednesday). The provincial government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Sindh for the 10 days of Muharram.