Meager pension vs economic woes of retired employees

By Editor's Mail
The retired government employees of Pakistan (Grade 1 to 16) are facing severe financial difficulties due to their inadequate pensions, which are not increased in proportion to inflation. After years of service, many elderly individuals are unable to meet their basic needs, including healthcare and food expenses.

On the other hand, our public representatives have the liberty to increase their salaries and benefits whenever and however they desire. Perhaps this is the only instance where the entire parliament appears to be truly united. However, when it comes to increasing the pensions of retired government employees, it is deemed the biggest burden on the national treasury, which is utterly unjust.

The government must immediately implement a substantial increase in pensions to ensure financial security and dignity for these retired employees. This is not only a matter of justice but also a moral obligation.

MIRZA LUTFULLLAH

LAHORE

