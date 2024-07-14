JI announces sit-ins across Pakistan to protest electricity tariffs

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that JI is protesting nationwide against inflation, with sit-ins planned across both big and small cities.

He also disclosed a sit-in scheduled for July 26 in Islamabad to protest the significant spike in electricity tariffs and taxes. Public mobilization would continue as part of the movement against what he termed an anti-people budget. He stated that the party and public would keep protesting until their demands are met.

“The government must provide relief from the overbilling of electricity and the unfair slab systems. The government is increasing bills under the direction of the IMF,” Rehman said. He asserted that the elite and cruel government was increasing taxes and petroleum prices.

The movement ‘Haq to Awaam Ko,’ which aims to grant rights to the public, is against the anti-people measures of the incumbent government, according to Hafiz Naeem. He warned that they would take to the streets for their rights and move to the courts if necessary.

JI emir invited the public to join a peaceful protest and sit-in on July 26.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stating it has no ethical credibility following the Supreme Court verdict. He also demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner, referencing the apex court verdict allowing PTI reserved seats.