Pakistan restores CNICs and passports of British Pakistanis who heckled ex-CJP Faez Isa

LONDON: The Pakistani Ministry of Interior has restored the CNICs and passports of around two dozen British Pakistanis whose identity papers were previously canceled for allegedly heckling former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa during a protest.

Sources revealed that the names of approximately 23 individuals, primarily linked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and residing in the UK, were reinstated to their normal status, following the cancellation of their identity documents. The move marks a reversal of the government’s earlier stance after the November incident when the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had ordered the cancellation of their documents and placed them on the Passport Control List (PCL).

The controversy stems from a protest outside the Middle Temple in London in November 2024, during which PTI activists attempted to stop Isa’s car and confronted him. While most of the protest was peaceful, a smaller group of demonstrators, including individuals from the PTI, tried to block the car and demanded access to Isa.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Interior had initiated legal action, ordering the identification of the attackers and requesting their extradition from the UK. Names of PTI figures like Maleeka Bokhari, Abdullah M Kahloon, and academic Rahman Anwar, who were involved in the protest but not the incident, were also added to the list.

The action included the suspension of passports for several others, including Sadia Faheem, Faheem Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, and others. However, the government decided last week to drop further actions and restore their identities.

The protest, organized by PTI’s UK chapter, was initially against Isa’s decision to join the Middle Temple bench following his retirement, but it turned more confrontational when a group of activists blocked Isa’s car and chanted slogans. Despite the efforts to stop the vehicle, the protest remained peaceful for the majority of the event.

In light of the decision to restore identity documents, further action against the protesters will be decided after filing a first information report (FIR) in Pakistan.